HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Washington Nationals released their 2023 Minor League Awards on Thursday and Harrisburg Senator James Wood was named the Hitter of the Year.

Wood is the current No. 2 Nationals prospect and the No. 7 overall Minor League Baseball prospect. Wood joined the Senators this season following a stint with the Wilmington Blue Rocks for 42 games.

Wood was first for home runs (26), RBI (91) and slugging percentage (.520) in the Nationals minor league system. Wood also ranked second for triples (8), doubles (28) and OPS (.873) and third for hits (124).

The 21-year-old had a breakout season, setting career records in almost every category. For his performance this season he was chosen to play in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Wood had a big stretch from April 25 to May 28 where he reached base safely in 30 consecutive games. This was the longest streak in the minors at the time.

Wood was also named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week during this time for the week of May 15. Through six games Wood hit .346, had three doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven RBI and four walks.

The Rockville, Maryland native also just ended the season as the Eastern League Player of the Week on Sept. 18 following hitting .450 with two doubles, a home run, and six RBI.

The 6’6″, 240-pound outfielder was chosen by the San Diego Padres as the 62nd overall pick in the second round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Nationals acquired Wood on Aug. 2, 2022, for Juan Soto.