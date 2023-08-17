HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators announced their 2024 home games schedule on Aug. 16, completing their 2024 schedule.

There will be 69 home games over which the Senators will face every Southwest Division opponent along with five Northeast Division competitors.

Harrisburg’s season opener will be at FNB Field on April 5 against the Erie Sea Wolves and they will end the season on their home field on Sept. 15 against the Reading Fightin Phils.

There will be two, two-week home slates where they will play 12 consecutive games at FNB Field.

The Senators full 2024 schedule is as follows:

DatesOpponentHome (H) / Away (A)
April 5-7Erie SeawolvesH
April 9-14Altoona CurveA
April 16-21Richmond Flying SquirrelsH
April 23-28Erie SeawolvesA
April 30-May 5Altoona CurveH
May 7-12New Hampshire Fisher CatsA
May 14-19Erie SeawolvesH
May 21-26Akron RubberDucksH
May 27-June 2Binghamton Rumble PoniesA
June 4-9Reading Fightin PhilsA
June 11-16Bowie BaysoxH
June 18-23Hartford Yard GoatsH
June 25-30Erie SeawolvesA
July 1-3Altoona CurveH
July 4-6Altoona CurveA
July 9-14Richmond Flying SquirrelsA
July 19-21New Hampshire Fisher CatsH
July 23-28Hartford Yard GoatsA
July 30-Aug. 4Akron RubberDucksH
Aug. 6-11Bowie BaysoxA
Aug. 13-18Richmond Flying SquirrelsH
Aug. 20-25Akron RubberDucksA
Aug. 27-Sept. 1Portland Sea DogsH
Sept. 3-8Bowie BaysoxA
Sept. 10-15Reading Fightin PhilsH

Tickets will be available to purchase online, over the phone, or in person at the box office.

The Senators are currently 53-56 for the entire season and 22-19 for the second half of the season. They are tied for second place in the Eastern League Southwest with Bowie.