HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators announced their 2024 home games schedule on Aug. 16, completing their 2024 schedule.

There will be 69 home games over which the Senators will face every Southwest Division opponent along with five Northeast Division competitors.

Harrisburg’s season opener will be at FNB Field on April 5 against the Erie Sea Wolves and they will end the season on their home field on Sept. 15 against the Reading Fightin Phils.

There will be two, two-week home slates where they will play 12 consecutive games at FNB Field.

The Senators full 2024 schedule is as follows:

Dates Opponent Home (H) / Away (A) April 5-7 Erie Seawolves H April 9-14 Altoona Curve A April 16-21 Richmond Flying Squirrels H April 23-28 Erie Seawolves A April 30-May 5 Altoona Curve H May 7-12 New Hampshire Fisher Cats A May 14-19 Erie Seawolves H May 21-26 Akron RubberDucks H May 27-June 2 Binghamton Rumble Ponies A June 4-9 Reading Fightin Phils A June 11-16 Bowie Baysox H June 18-23 Hartford Yard Goats H June 25-30 Erie Seawolves A July 1-3 Altoona Curve H July 4-6 Altoona Curve A July 9-14 Richmond Flying Squirrels A July 19-21 New Hampshire Fisher Cats H July 23-28 Hartford Yard Goats A July 30-Aug. 4 Akron RubberDucks H Aug. 6-11 Bowie Baysox A Aug. 13-18 Richmond Flying Squirrels H Aug. 20-25 Akron RubberDucks A Aug. 27-Sept. 1 Portland Sea Dogs H Sept. 3-8 Bowie Baysox A Sept. 10-15 Reading Fightin Phils H

Tickets will be available to purchase online, over the phone, or in person at the box office.

The Senators are currently 53-56 for the entire season and 22-19 for the second half of the season. They are tied for second place in the Eastern League Southwest with Bowie.