READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Fightin Phils evened the series against the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday, shutting them out 3-0.

The series ended in a 3-3 tie, following the Fightin Phils comeback from a 3-0 deficit.

Leading the charge for Reading was Johan Rojas. The Phillies No. six prospects hammered out two solo homers on the way to the series-tying victory. Both home runs came with two outs on the board for the Fightin Phils.

Nick Podkul added the third solo homer in the sixth inning for his fifth of the season. This was the 26-year-olds second home run in two nights, hitting one in the previous game’s 5-4 walk-off win over Harrisburg.

Josh Hendrickson was awarded the shutout for Reading after pitching five innings with a 5.05 ERA, striking out seven and only allowing three hits. This was Hendrickson’s first shutout of his career.

Alex Troop registered the loss for Harrisburg after pitching five innings, allowing five hits and one run. Troop is now 2-4 this season.

The Senators now boast an even record at 12-12 following their three-game losing streak against the Fightin Phils. Harrisburg will try to get in the green with their Tuesday night matchup in Maryland against the Bowie Baysoxs.

That will start a six-game series against Baysox before the Senators return home again on June 6 to face New Hampshire.