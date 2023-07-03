HARIISBURG, PA (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators capped off a six-game home series against the Altoona Curve with a win on Monday, taking the series 4-2.

The Senators snapped a four-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak in the first three outings back at home against the Curve. The first game they squeaked by with a 6-5 victory on Wednesday, with Alemao Hernandez recording his second win of the season. Robert Hassell III hit a homer in the effort.

A spark was started, and Tuesday the Senators repeated the feat in another 6-5 win. Harrisburg crawled back from a 4-0 deficit in the third inning, tying the game in the bottom of the seventh. Jack Sinclair was awarded his first win of the season with the Senators. Trey Lipscomb and James Wood each batted a home run for the win.

The Senators effectively silenced the Curve on Friday, taking the third matchup 5-1. Altoona’s lone run came off a home run hit from Mason Martin. Harrisburg’s Mitchell Parker earned the win for his stellar fifth of the season.

A new month spelled trouble for the Senators, who fell 4-2 on July 1 to Altoona. Matt Gorski and Mason Martin both hit home runs for their team’s first win of the stretch. The Curve took back-to-back victories by shutting out the Senators Sunday in a 2-0 fashion. Aaron Shortridge completed the shutout on the mound for Altoona. Martin hit another homer in the win for a repeat showing.

Harrisburg came back on Monday for the final game of the series with a commanding 9-2 win. Sinclair evened his record at 2-2 and J.T. Arruda and Hassell III smashed home runs to close out the series.

The Senators are now 35-39, sitting at third place in the Eastern League Southwest for the second half of the season. For this half, they are 4-2. They are fifth in the league.

Independence Day starts a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks for the Senators. The RubberDucks are 1-4 in the second half of the season and are tied for last in the Eastern League Southwest. Following that series, they will break for four days before returning home in a three-game stretch against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.