BOWIE, Md. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators have had a rough July with a 5-18 record for the month following the conclusion of the six-game Bowie Baysox series on Sunday.

The Senators went 1-5 from July 18 to July 23 while in Maryland, only defeating Bowie once to stave off a sweep.

Harrisburg took their lone game on Thursday 10-3 behind Jackson Cluff and Jacob Young’s two-run homers. Lucas Knowles improved to a 3-0 record on the mound in the effort.

Bowie shutout Harrisburg 3-0 on Tuesday, earned a one-run win on Wednesday 4-3, took a 5-2 win on Friday, won 8-5 Saturday and concluded the series with a 4-3 win on Sunday. The Senators came close a couple of times to defeating the Baysox, but ultimately Bowie bested them.

The Senators are last in the Eastern League Southwest division with an 8-13 record for the second half of the season. Harrisburg returns home to FNB Field tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. for a six-game series against the Altoona Curve. Altoona is sitting one above Harrisburg in the standings with the same number of wins, but three less loses than Harrisburg.

The Senators have a chance to crawl out of last place in their division with this series.