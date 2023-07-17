HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators are now 7-8 and tied for fourth in the Eastern League Southwest after taking the series over the Richmond Flying Squirrels with a Sunday shutout.

Harrisburg went 2-1 over the weekend against Richmond.

Friday was a heated matchup, with the Senators squeezing out a 6-5 win despite a late comeback from the Flying Squirrels. A four-run eighth inning from Richmond put them within one run, but Harrisburg was able to hold them off to secure the win.

Lucas Knowles was credited with the win on the mound for his second of the season.

The Flying Squirrels held the Senators to just one run on Saturday in a comeback win. It was a slow offensive game, with Richmond only registering two runs for the victory. Harrisburg’s lone run came off of the seventh home run of the season for James Wood.

The Senators solidified their series win with a 4-0 shutout on Sunday. Mitchell Parker earned the win, pitching for seven innings and allowing just one hit and walking two with a 4.75 ERA.

Harrisburg will be back in action tomorrow to start a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox in Maryland. The Baysox are tied with the Senators for the fourth place spot in the Southwest, so this series should be highly competitive.