HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators announced around 4 p.m. on Twitter that they will still be playing tonight’s game despite the air quality issues.

Harrisburg will continue its series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats tonight at 6:30 p.m. following the postponement of yesterday’s matchup.

Yesterday’s game will be played as the fifth game of the series in a double-header on Saturday.

The Senators lost the first game to New Hampshire 6-5 on Tuesday and will be looking to even the series tonight at home. The gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Lancaster Barnstormers moved their 6:30 p.m. start time against the Lexington Counter Clocks to 7 p.m.

The York Revolution postponed their game against the Staten Island FerryHawks due to concerns about players health. The game will be made up on June 27 when the Revolution will play the FerryHawks in a double-header.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.