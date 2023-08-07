HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Senator third baseman Trey Lipscomb was named Minor League Baseball’s Eastern League Player of the Week on Monday following his three-run home run game against Erie.

The infielder has played in 46 games with Harrisburg this season with 62 hits for 28 runs. Lipscomb has had seven home runs as a Senator this season, boasting a .333 batting average.

In total for the 2023 season, the Frederick, Maryland native has played in 95 games with a .292 batting average. Lipscomb split this season between Harrisburg and the Wilmington Blue Rocks in High-A.

Lipscomb was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the third round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft with the 84th overall pick. Lipscomb started with the Fredericksburg Nationals in Single-A in 2022 where he played in 23 games. Lipscomb was also named the SAL Player of the Week this year on June 4.

Prior to going professional, Lipscomb played college ball with Tennessee.

Lipscomb and the Senators start a six-game series with Akron on Tuesday.