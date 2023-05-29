BOWIE, Md. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators (12-12) continue their road trip on Tuesday with the first game of a six-game series against the Bowie Baysoxs (16-27).

The Senators are coming off a three-game losing streak to the Reading Fightin Phils with their most recent game being played on Sunday. Bowie just won its series against the Akron RubberDucks 4-2, losing their last game to the RubberDucks on Sunday.

The Baysoxs have Peter Van Loon listed as their starting pitcher for Tuesday’s game. The 24-year-old is 0-2 this season with a 5.79 ERA. Van Loon last pitched Wednesday for four innings in Bowie’s 4-1 loss to Akron.

The Senators will face Orioles No. 4 prospect Heston Kjerstad with the Baysoxs. The right fielder has 21 RBIs this season with 10 home runs. Kjerstad enters the game with a .304 batting average.

Bowie is at the bottom of the Eastern League standings while Harrisburg is tied with Binghamton at number five in the standings. Binghamton plays Tuesday as well and Harrisburg’s game could determine whether they remain in the top five or slip to sixth place.

The Senators will play the Baysoxs from Tuesday to Sunday before returning home next Tuesday for the start of a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fishing Cats.