HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Minor league professional baseball players lead lives people dream of, but it’s complicated.

In the minor leagues, things are constantly changing and players have to be ready to move from one team to another at any moment. For those who have a spouse, they have to endure all of this uncertainty too.

“It is a crazy lifestyle and Brady and I always joke, it’s not as glamorous as I thought it would be,” said Samantha Lindsly. “It’s not like what you picture.”

Lindsly’s husband Brady is a catcher for the Harrisburg Senators. They have been together for almost six years and just got married in December. The pair met at the University of Oklahoma where they were both athletes; Samantha competed on the mat in gymnastics and Brady on the diamond. They are both from the Dallas Fort Worth area in Texas, which is where they live during the offseason.

“During [the] season you live where you have to, figure it out, but we always want to go back to Texas,” Lindsly said.

This is the first year Samantha has traveled with Brady. She enjoys being more involved in her husband’s life and being able to explore new places with him, but she misses their family and friends back home in Texas.

Samantha tries to keep a “normal” routine while she travels with her husband to make herself more comfortable. She meal preps, brings foods she would normally eat, works out at specific times, and works at her remote job with Dell.

Samantha works the typical Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but Brady is off on Mondays. She struggles with the differences in her and Brady’s schedules because she wants to spend time with him during his rare break from baseball, but she can’t.

“It’s like, well he has Monday off, I want to have it off with him,” Lindsly said. “That aspect is hard.”

Besides scheduling, the uncertainty of everything is what is also complicated for Samantha.

“Even when you want to plan for the future, like get a house or have kids . . . you always have baseball in the back of your mind and you want to make it all fit perfectly,” Lindsly said. “But it’s just messy so it’s not the way it’s going to work.”

In the minor leagues, there is constant movement making it tough to adjust to any one place. When Samantha and Brady came to Harrisburg after Brady’s time in High-A ball was over, Samantha had gotten comfortable in his station in Wilmington, Delaware. She didn’t like Harrisburg at first, but quickly realized it was because it was something new.

“It’s always hard when you first get moved,” Lindsly said. “You hear northerners are harder, but the people are really nice in Harrisburg.”

At night on the road, Samantha goes to the game with the other wives who travel. Samantha says they all sit together at games to keep each other company.

Samantha does enjoy getting to still be involved in sports, despite the complications, because as a former athlete herself, she loves being a part of what Brady is doing in baseball. Samantha says that being able to travel with her husband allows her to feel more a part of the world he is involved in.

Elizabeth Troop, wife of Senators’ pitcher Alex Troop, travels with her husband as well. Elizabeth and Alex are high school sweethearts and have been together for 10 years; they got married during this past offseason. Elizabeth has been with Alex through his entire baseball career, but this is the first season she has traveled with him.

“In the past, long distance was kind of just what we had always done,” said Troop. “[Baseball] was just kind of what he was doing over there, and I was working my full-time job at home.”

During the offseason their home base is in Chicago, but they struggle to find an apartment for such a short lease.

“We can never plan where we’re going to be officially,” Troop said. “We don’t want to buy something because we don’t know where we’re going to be.”

Like Samantha, Elizabeth struggles with the inconsistency of the lifestyle and being away from friends and family. For Elizabeth, the other Senators’ spouses have been instrumental in making life feel “normal.”

They hold Easter dinners together, go to church together, do cookouts on off days and the spouses even hold baby showers at the games for each other because there’s no family around to do it.

“They become kind of family because everyone is away from home and you do need that support,” Troop said. “I feel like I’ve gotten that from the girls. You build such strong friendships because everyone’s going through the same thing.”

The people she and Alex have met are what has been the highlight for Elizabeth. Alex was drafted in 2017 and they are still friends with people they met through that process. They had people they met through this journey at their wedding — that’s how strong the connection through baseball can be.

Elizabeth is especially thankful for their relationship with their chapel leader John and his wife Brenda. She feels they have both served as mentors for her and Alex. Brenda makes a point to forge a connection with every single spouse on the team.

The support system with others who understand what Elizabeth is going through is important for her because it’s not all trophies and championships. Since Elizabeth travels with Alex, she feels the same emotions he feels; if he has a bad day, she experiences that too. However, she has to break through that for both of them.

“You have to try and be the stronger person at that time, Troop said. “The one to pull them up.”

Right now, Elizabeth doesn’t work because finding remote work that allows for the demands of traveling has been difficult for her. She was a probation officer for five years and tried to work for the first two months of this season in sales, but it didn’t work out. Elizabeth says her schedule with Alex is not “normal”, which makes it very complicated.

Both Elizabeth and Samantha have altered their lives to surround their husband’s pursuit of baseball. It’s not easy to embrace the lifestyle they have, but both of them make it work the best they can.

“There’s definitely valleys and there’s mountains, but like the mountains are good, and being able to be here with him and experience those — it’s really exciting,” Troop said.

They have sacrificed a normal life to be with their husbands and watch them pursue their dreams. For Elizabeth and Samantha, although it hasn’t been easy, they are grateful for the connections and experiences they have gained from minor league baseball.