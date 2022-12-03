ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — It didn’t matter who stood in their way, Harrisburg running back Kyle Williams was on a mission to carry the Cougars to a state title game.

Facing undefeated State College, who was 13-0 heading into the Class 6A state semifinal against Harrisburg, Williams scored all four touchdowns to propel the Cougars to a 27-7 victory and a birth in the PIAA Class 6A state championship.

“This is a dream. My final year, I’ve never been to a state championship, I’ve always wanted it,” said Williams. “There is so much emotions. This has been a dream my whole life.”

Even though he scored every touchdown for the Cougars, it wasn’t all Williams.

“Just playing together. I keep saying it, but just playing together for these guys. It’s such a brotherhood down in Harrisburg right now. Just in that locker room, we love playing for each other and just doing the most. We’ve been plotting. When I tell you we’ve been plotting, we’ve missed our guys in the regular season, but we knew this is what matters the most. Just the give back that’s what it is,” Williams said.

Many people heading into this week counted the Cougars out against a powerhouse like State College. And down 7-0 at half, many thought they were right. But Harrisburg rallied, scoring 27 unanswered points.

“It says a lot about our kids, just our program, our culture, just everyone involved. We just do what we do which is prepare hard and be ready for whoever we’re facing,” said Harrisburg head coach Calvin Everett.

Harrisburg now meets St. Joseph’s Prep in the Class 6A state championship game on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School.