HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg didn’t flinch as they welcomed in Cumberland Valley on Saturday afternoon, in the top-ranked team Class 6A in District lll. The Cougars used a strong ground game and unrelenting defense to down the Eagles 30-14.

“It’s a great feeling. Our kids came out today and executed the game plan. They plated extremely hard. We had some ups and downs in this game, but they just continued to fight,” said Harrisburg head coach Calvin Everett. “Cumberland Valley is a great team, a great program. I have a lot of respect for them. For our kids to be able to come away with a victory, it’s always a great feeling.”

All four touchdowns scored by the Cougars came on the ground as senior running back Kyle Williams led the way with two scores for Harrisburg.

After falling to Manheim Township in Week 2, Harrisburg has been on a mission.

“We didn’t want to lose again. So we made sure we kept that motivation all practice, all week. We just stressed not losing no more. Being a championship team,” said Williams.

Harrisburg is back next Friday as they travel to face Altoona.