HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After nearly four decades as Harrisburg’s boys basketball head coach, Kirk Smallwood tells abc27 he has resigned his position on Thursday.

The 1973 Harrisburg High School graduate says coaching at his alma mater was a dream come true, but that it’s time to move on.

“I’ve been there for a long time and I’m just trying to find a new challenge,” Smallwood said. “I enjoyed every second of my tenure, but it’s time to move on.”

Under his guidance, the Cougars won two state titles and nine District III Championships. He led the program first from 1979-88, then from 1993 until this past season.

“I need an opportunity to step back and reevaluate where I’m at as a man, and then decide what’s next,” Smallwood said. “It was a dream of mine to coach at my alma mater.”

Coach spoke fondly of his players and said they were the reason he’s spent almost 40 years coaching the Cougars. He says right now he has six former players still playing in college at the Division I, II and III level.

“I want my players to know there are no short cuts,” Smallwood said. “[I want them to know] that my staff and I came to work every day and tried to get kids excited about basketball, getting good grades and being respectful.

Coach Smallwood finished with a 678-245 record, but didn’t consider this resignation his retirement announcement. He says he wants to take some time off and decide what he wants to do next.