DALLAS, Tx. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native and Penn State football alum Micah Parsons earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Month nod for September.

This is the first time the linebacker has ever earned this accolade and he is just the fourth Dallas Cowboy to ever receive it. Sean Lee, DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs are the only other Dallas players to be given the honor.

So far in Parson’s third NFL season, he has emerged as a true threat with four sacks and 15 quarterback pressures through week three.

In the Cowboy’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Parsons had a sack to bring his career total to 30.5 sacks across 36 game appearances. The Cowboy’s all-time sack leader DeMarcus Ware took 46 games to reach the 30-sack milestone.

Parsons and the Cowboys will host the New England Patriots this Sunday.