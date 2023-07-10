HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Native Olivia Jones is a national champion with her AAU travel team, Philly Rise. The girls won the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Nationals 16U championship on Monday, July 10.

Philly Rise came back to beat Missouri Phenom 60-53 in the 16U Championship in Chicago, Illinois.

In the four day tournament, Jones averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists per game. She ranked in the top five among all players in tournament in those categories, and was the top rebounder in the tournament.

“Philly RISE” Girls Basketball Club, is a non-profit girls basketball organization based in Philadelphia. According to the organization’s website, Philly RISE “is designed to empower and provide a positive experience for young ladies in a teamwork environment. understanding their true net worth as aspiring women.”

In March, Jones and the Cedar Cliff Colts won the school’s first-ever PIAA District III title. The Colts were a perfect 30-0, but fell to Archbishop Carroll 43-37 in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game.

Jones, entering her junior year, will play at Westtown School in West Chester next season.