HEMPFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Hempfield boys basketball is advancing to the semifinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Playoffs after taking down Lancaster Mennonite 63-53 in the quarterfinals.

The Black Knights took a 12-point lead into halftime, but the Blazers started to roar back. Camden Hurst tied a game-high with 25 points for Lancaster Mennonite.

But Hempfield was getting production all around the floor. Miguel Pena led the way with 25 points for Hempfield, the number one seed out of Section 1. Kamyn Lawrence followed with 12 points. The Black Knights had four scorers in double digits.

Hempfield will now face Warwick in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Warriors knocked out defending league champion Lampeter-Strasburg 52-50 on Monday.