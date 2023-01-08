RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Lion hosted The War of the Rose Saturday, featuring great boys basketball matchups between York-Adams and Lancaster-Lebanon schools, and Hempfield vs. York High didn’t disappoint.

The Bearcats rolled in the first half, leading 32-20 at the break, but the Black Knights wouldn’t go away. Led by Miguel Pena, Hempfield got within one at the end of the third quarter, took a fourth quarter lead, and didn’t look back in a 58-47 win.

Pena led all scorers with 18 points, while Kamryn Lawrence added 17. Daveyon Lydner led the Bearcats with 17 points.