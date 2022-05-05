All streaks come to an end. After 101 straight regular season league victories, Manheim Township girls lacrosse’s long reign in the Lancaster-Lebanon League came to an end on Thursday night as they fell to Hempfield High School 7-5.

With the win, the Black Knights have been crowned the Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season champions.

“Ever since elementary school, Township has always been our rival and it’s always been the team to beat. I mean, they’ve had a 100 (game) league streak and it means everything to beat them,” said senior defender Jessica Yeand. “It’s kind of hard to put into words, but it means a lot and it proves a lot about our team. It’s always been a goal of ours.”

It was anyone’s game coming out of halftime, with the score knotted up at 4-4. But the Knights defense buckled down, only allowing a single goal in the second half.

“It was intense. My girls were ready for this game and they showed up and played their hearts out from the first whistle to the last whistle. So I’m really proud of them,” said Hempfield head coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff.

And now a new streak is beginning, the Black Knights are now 10-0 in league play (15-1 overall) this season.

“The sky is the limit, really. It just proves that we are good,” said Ovchinnikoff, who is in her third season with Hempfield. “This group is one in a million. They are just one of the best teams I’ve ever coached from personalities, to hard work, to cheering each other on. It’s been very special.”

For the Blue Streaks, it ends a winning streak that has been active since 2013. After the game, Township head coach Mark Pinkerton was reassuring of his team. “This is just what happens in sports,’ he said in his team postgame huddle. Laser-focused, the girls wiped away the loss and are ready to regroup at practice and prepare for the postseason.