Carlisle, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Classic tipped off Friday night with a pair of great boys hoops matchups, the first of which featured Hempfield and West York.

West York gave Hempfield a tough fight through the first half, with Braedyn Detz leading the way for the Bulldogs with a game-high 20 points. Ultimately it wasn’t enough, as Miguel Pena and Ben Troyer combined for 15 points apiece as Hempfield pulled away late for a 52-40 win.