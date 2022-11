HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey boys soccer defeated Horace Howard Furness High School 2-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinals.

The Trojans will now face Ambridge in the quarterfinals on Saturday Nov. 12. Ambridge is rolling with momentum after the second-seed out of District 7 defeated Bradford 7-0 on Tuesday night.