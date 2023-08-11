HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced their 2023-24 single-game ticket information and special events schedule on Friday.

Tickets to individual home games will go on sale Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.. There will be a season ticket holder presale to purchase tickets to home games on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. Season Ticket Holders will be contacted with more information later.

The promotional events schedule at this moment for the reigning Calder Cup Champions are as follows:

Home opener – Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. against the Belleville Senators, Home Opener Red Carpet event prior to kickoff, the raising of championship banner, all fans will receive a mini Calder Cup Champions banner.

Teddy Bear Toss – Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fans will throw teddy bears onto the ice when Hershey scores its first goal, the stuffed animals will be donated to local charities through Hershey Bears Cares, Hershey set a new Teddy Bear Toss world record last season with 67,309 stuffed animals collected.

Hersheypark Happy – Oct. 15, Dec. 10 or March 17. All fans who attend one of those games will get a 2024 one-day Hersheypark ticket that will be valid until June 30, 2024.

Thanksgiving Eve game – The Bears will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead of the holiday. After the game, there will be a Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night, giving fans the chance to win a gift card for a frozen turkey.

Hockey Fights Cancer – This special night will be Nov. 12. The Bears will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned with proceeds going to help those in need.

Hometown Heroes Night – Hershey will honor the military on Dec. 9 and first responders on Feb. 3.

Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night – On Oct. 29 kids are encouraged to dress in costumes.

Mascot Mania – On Dec. 27 Hershey characters and local sports and sponsors mascots will be in attendance.

Dreamer's Hollow Children's Nights – There will be a Belco Kids Goalie Mask giveaway to the first 1,000 kids 12 and under. The event will take place on Dec. 17 and Apr. 14.

Calder Cup merchandise giveaway games – On Oct. 28 the first 8,000 fans will get a PNC Bank magnet schedule. On Jan. 20 the first 5,000 fans will receive a PSECU knit hat. On Apr. 12 the first 4,000 fans will get a Fairview Golf Course Calder Cup champions logo chip.

Bobblehead nights – On Dec. 16 the first 5,000 fans will get a bobblehead and on March 26 the first 4,000 fans will get one. The bobbleheads will be revealed later.

Halfway to Summer celebration – Hershey is introducing this new event on Jan. 6. The game is Corona & Modelo Hawaiian Shirt Night for the first 5,000 fans 23 and older.

The Hershey Bears will being defending their Calder Cup for the 2023-24 season on Oct. 14 against the Belleville Senators.