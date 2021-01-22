Hershey Bears announce 2021 season schedule

The Hershey Bears will begin the shortened 2021 season schedule, with the home opener set for Feb. 6. The season will be 36 games with 18 at home in the Giant Center.

Per the team’s release: The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have released the schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Bears open the new campaign on the road vs. Binghamton (at Newark, New Jersey) on Friday, Feb. 5, and the club’s home opener is the following day, Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Lehigh Valley at 4 p.m. at GIANT Center.

The Bears 2020-21 campaign is presented by Penn State Health and features 36 regular season games, with 18 contests coming on home ice. Hershey’s schedule will see the Chocolate and White play three teams, going head-to-head with geographic North Division rivals Lehigh Valley (14 games), Binghamton (12 games), and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (10 games). All games at Binghamton will be played in Newark, New Jersey this season.

Of Hershey’s 18 home games, nine are on Saturday’s, eight on Sunday’s, and one on a Wednesday evening. Hershey’s longest homestand is three games, which occurs two times from Apr. 11-17, and May 8-16.

The Bears have also announced a pair of preseason games. Hershey will visit Binghamton (at Newark, New Jersey) on Friday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.The Bears will host Lehigh Valley at the GIANT Center for exhibition action on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. The game will be closed to the public.