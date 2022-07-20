HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears will square off against the the Utica Comets in in their 2022-2023 home opener on Sat. October 15, the team announced on Wednesday.

The team also said they will be releasing their entire 72-game schedule on Thursday. The home opener against Utica will mark Hershey’s 85th season. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Bears finished the 2021-2022 season with an overall record of 34-32 (.513) and making an appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs, but fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2-1) in the first round series of the Atlantic Division.