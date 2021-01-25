Hershey Bears annual Teddy Bear Toss moves from rinkside to curbside

Some fans came from as far as three hours away for a glimpse of the Giant Center and the 10-second chance to throw a stuffed teddy bear out of their car window. In a first-of-its-kind event, the Hershey Bears hosted a drive-thru teddy bear toss amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The line of cars stretched through the parking lot and back to 322. Fans waiting as long as an hour for the annual event that collects teddy bears for eight local charities.

Usually the event is a spectacle inside the Giant Center in December. When the Hershey Bears score their first goal of the game, fans throw thousands of bears onto the ice in what looks like an avalanche of plush friends. It’s an experience unlike any other, and the Bears hold the world record for bears collected at the game.

The pandemic forced the AHL to delay the 2020-21 season by almost four months, effectively cancelling the annual holiday teddy bear drive. With the news of the season returning in February, the Bears say they had unanimous support to host the teddy bear toss from the charities who collect bears off the ice.

The event held Saturday morning looked far different from any other event the Bears have hosted. It was outdoors, chilly and in January.

Nonetheless, the Bears fans showed up by the truck load, bringing bears and canned food for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. It wasn’t a world record in 2021, but the Hershey Bears collected 31,381, the team’s third-highest total in event history.

The Hershey Bears open their season on the road, but will return to the Giant Center on Saturday, Feb. 6 for the Bears home opener.