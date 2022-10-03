Hershey, P.A. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears took the ice for training camp Monday with a new face running the show.

The Bears will be guided by new head coach Todd Nelson. Most recently a Dallas Stars assistant coach since 2018, Nelson has seven years of prior AHL experience, and has nearly 20 years of coaching experience. He won the Calder Cup with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2017. He brings 28 players into training camp, and expects to have to make a few tough decisions over the next few weeks.

“We’re all in this game to win,” Nelson said. “Obviously we have to develop people for Washington. I think winning is a form of development. We want to have a winning culture here.”

“I think we owe it to the people of Hershey to have a winning club,” Nelson said. “Now as far as I’m concerned, we have the resources. A lot of the guys that were in Washington served themselves well.”

“A lot of good hockey players in that room right now,” Nelson said. “There’s going to be some tough decisions coming down the pipe.”

The Bears have a preseason game at Wilkesbarre-Scranton Wednesday. The season opener is October 15.