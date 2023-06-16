HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears are even at 2-2 with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in their search for their 12th Calder Cup following Thursday night’s victory.

Hershey has made this into a competitive series, coming back from a desolate 2-0 start after not being able to score a goal in the first two games of the series. The Bears seem to have solved Firebirds goalie Joey Daccord and home ice has proved very beneficial.

However, the Firebirds have kept pace with the Bears, not letting them run away with any of their hometown wins. Coachella Valley forced overtime on Tuesday after two goals in the last five minutes, making the Bears sweat out the win. The Firebirds made it a one-point game in the final twelve minutes of yesterday’s game, but the Bears were able to hold them off to secure the win.

Players to watch

Aliaksei Protas and Mason Morelli still lead in goal scoring for the Bears in the playoffs with five a piece, but Mike Vecchione proved with his two-goal performance yesterday that he is one to watch. Ethen Frank, the Bears’ top scorer of the regular season, has also come alive again, scoring a goal in both of the previous two games after not being able to find the net prior throughout the playoffs.

Not to mention Riley Sutter has shown he can come up clutch in high-pressure situations after his overtime goal when the Bears were skating sloppily.

For the Firebirds, Max McCormick is leading all players in goals for the postseason, putting 12 behind in the net so far. McCormick’s teammates Kole Lind and Alexander Tru are tied next for the team scoring lead with seven each.

Lind is ahead of McCormick in points however with 28, but McCormick is in a close second with 25.

The Goalie Matchup

Joey Daccord and Hunter Shepard are in a deadlock in goals against average, both sitting at 2.29. The Firebirds net minder does have the edge over Shepard in save percentage by 0.013.

Daccord seemed frazzled last night, possibly shaken by knowing the Bears figured out a way past him. The Boston, Massachusetts native made multiple mistakes, some that could easily have resulted in goals had the defensemen not stepped up or if Hershey had been quicker to the draw.

Shepard wasn’t perfect either, allowing two past him. The Firebirds have shown they deserve to be playing at this level and that they know some of Shepard’s weaknesses. For the entire series, the Coleraine, Minnesota native has averaged a .859 save percentage.

Up Next

The Bears have another home game this Saturday for the fifth game of the best-of-seven series. The puck drops on the crucial game at 7 p.m. and there will be a ‘Party on the Plaza’ for fans to gather beforehand.