Hershey Bears cancel two preseason games due to safety concerns

The Hershey Bears have canceled both preseason games ahead of the 2021 regular season. Friday’s preseason game between Binghamton and Hershey and Sunday’s game between Lehigh Valley and the Bears will not be played.

“The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel,” the Hershey Bears said in a release.

These preseason games will not be rescheduled. The Bears season opener on the road against Binghamton is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 5 and the home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 inside the Giant Center.