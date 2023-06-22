(WHTM) – The Hershey Bears have won the most Calder Cups than any franchise in the American Hockey League, securing their 12th on Wednesday night.

They lead the league by three championships for the most in league history, followed by the Cleveland Barons.

The Rochester Americans are the next real competitors for the spot and they trail by six. The Bears defeated the Americans in the Eastern Conference Finals this season on their road to the cup.

The top teams with the most Calder Cups are as follows.

Hershey Bears – 12 Calder Cups

Cleveland Barons – 9 Calder Cups

Springfield Indians/Kings – 7 Calder Cups

Rochester Americans – 6 Calder Cups

Buffalo Bisons – 5 Calder Cups

Adirondack Red Wings – 4 Calder Cups

Providence Reds – 4 Calder Cups

Maine Mariners – 3 Calder Cups

Nova Scotia Voyageurs – 3 Calder Cups

Pittsburgh Hornets – 3 Calder Cups

Chicago Wolves – 3 Calder Cups

The Bears’ spot at the top is safe for a while, as the two teams trailing them have both ceased operations.