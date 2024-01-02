HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey Bears goalie Clay Stevenson was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for December on Tuesday.

Stevenson had a 6-1-0 record in December with a 1.73 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Drayton Valley, Alberta native has played in 16 games for the Bears this season, going 12-4-0. Stevenson is at the top of the AHL in goals-against average (1.70), save percentage (.937) and shutouts (five). Stevenson’s five shutouts have tied him for the franchise’s single-season record for shutouts from a rookie goalie.

In December, Stevenson posted 27 saves in Hershey’s 4-2 win over Charlotte on Dec. 1. On Dec. 2 Stevenson tallied 34 saves to lead the Bears to another victory over Charlotte. On Dec. 9 Stevenson shut out Cleveland with 21 saves. On Dec. 23 Stevenson blocked 27 shots for a Hershey win over Providence.

To wrap up the month, Stevenson put up 26 saves against Rochester on Dec. 29 and posted an AHL career-high 37 blocks in another shutout for Stevenson over Lehigh Valley on Dec. 30.

Stevenson joined the Bears last season after spending most of his season in the ECHL with South Carolina. Stevenson acted as Hershey’s third goaltender in the Calder Cup run. Stevenson joined the Washington franchise as a free agent on Mar. 28, 2022. Stevenson recently signed a three-year extension with the organization on Dec. 12.

The Hershey Bears take the ice again tomorrow, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. in the GIANT Center against the Charlotte Checkers.