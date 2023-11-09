HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – This Sunday, Nov. 12, the Hershey Bears game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3 p.m. in the GIANT Center will serve as the Bears’ Hockey Fights Cancer game.

The game will feature lavender elements throughout to promote awareness of all types of cancer. The Hershey players will wear Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys for warmups that feature lavender pieces including the Hershey Bear Paw logo with a lavender ribbon.

The jersey also has a place for players to write the names of loved ones they are honoring throughout the night.

After the game, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Hershey Bears Cares initiative. Those benefiting from the initiative this season include Troopers Helping Troopers, Friends of Derry Township Police K9, Hershey Fire, Feel Your Boobies, Penn State Cancer Institute, Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region, Toys for Tots – Harrisburg, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Hershey Food Bank.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fans are encouraged to wear lavender and will be able to participate in the movement during the game with a lavender, Light-Up Inflatable Cheer Stix that will be given out at the entrance. Fans will also have the opportunity to highlight loved ones who are fighting or have fought cancer with their own “I Fight For” signs during the “Moment of Fight”.

Hershey Bears players and staff will share stories of how cancer has impacted them or loved ones throughout the night and fans are encouraged to do the same on social media using the hashtags #HBHIFightFor and #HockeyFightsCancer.