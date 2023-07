HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced on Tuesday that their home opener will be on Saturday, October 14 against the Belleville Senators.

The puck will drop in the GIANT Center at 7 p.m.

There will be a pregame ceremony for the raising of Hershey’s 12th Calder Cup banner. More details about Opening Night festivities will be released later this summer.

The full 2023-24 season schedule is set to be announced today.