HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced today that they have re-signed defenseman Benton Maass and signed defenseman Nick Leivermann to AHL contracts for next season.

Maass only played in two games with Hershey last season but put up an assist in his outings. It was his rookie season, which he spent with the South Carolina Stingrays, the Hershey Bears ECHL affiliate.

As a stingray, the Elk River, Minnesota native posted 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and played in five Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Maas spent most of his collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire before transferring to Minnesota State University in the 2021-22 season. As a Maverick, he helped his team to an NCAA Tournament championship game. In total, Maas played 162 NCAA games, putting up 162 points (13 goals, 38 assists).

Leivermann just wrapped up his collegiate career at Notre Dame where he played in 29 games last season and registered 20 points (six goals, 14 assists). The 5’11”, 186-pounder led the fighting Irish defenders in scoring.

Leivermann was named a 2023 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and grabbed Academic All-Big Ten honors for the fourth season in a row.

During his five-year tenure with Notre Dame, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native totaled 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists). Leivermann served as the alternate captain in the 2021-22 season.

In the 2017 NHL Draft, Leivermann went in the seventh round to the Colorado Avalanche.

Maass, Leivermann and the Bears will start their 2023-24 season on Oct. 14 at home to begin their defense of the Calder Cup.