HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears (6-2) currently trail the Rochester Americans (7-2) heading into the second game of the conference finals on Thursday night.

On Tuesday the Bears suffered a 5-1 loss to the Americans on home ice. The Bears were down 4-0 in the game before Aaron Ness, who had just returned after missing four games with an injury, scored what would be the lone goal for Hershey.

Hunter Shepard split duties on Tuesday with Zach Fucale in net after Shepard was pulled.

Tonight’s game takes place at GIANT Center with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. This will be the last game at home before the Bears travel to Rochester, New York for the next two games of the series.

The Bears will look to better control the Americans’ attack and try to find more ways to get on the board.

Fans who attend the game will receive a rally towel at their seat. The main doors open at 5:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. for season ticket holders.

If a fifth game is needed, the Bears will return back home on May 31.