HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – It was announced today that goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears while goalie Garin Bjorklund was re-assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL.

This is Gibson’s rookie season. The 24-year-old spent the last three seasons at Harvard University. Gibson posted an 18-7-2 record at Harvard last season with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native had three shutouts last year and helped Harvard to a NCAA Tournament appearance.

For his effort, Gibson earned All-ECAC Hockey Second Team Honors.

During his Harvard tenure, Gibson went 45-25-6 with a 2.32 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and six shutouts across 80 games.

Gibson catches left and is 6’1″ and 188 pounds.