Hershey Bears make the most of 100 day season, no Calder Cup

It was 316 days from the last Hershey Bears practice of the 2020 season until the first day of Training Camp in 2021. Coaches, players and fans left without many answers in the 10-plus months without AHL hockey in the midstate.

This weekend marks a new season and the beginning of the 2021 AHL Training Camp. On Monday, Bears Head Coach Spencer Carbery and players Lucas Johansen and Garrett Pilon sat down with the media to talk about the opportunity before the team.

Carbs pointed out that the league is leaning towards a season without the Calder Cup and perhaps no playoffs at all. He highlighted his message to the team to make the most of the 100 days in front of the players.

The 2021 regular season was already delayed by about four months, set to begin Feb. 5. It will be a 36-game sprint to mid-May with no certain playoff schedule cemented.

Both Pilon and Johansen pointed out the motivation to prove yourself in the AHL and get a call up to the Washington Capitals is the driving force for them this season.

The Bears start the season on Feb. 5 on the road with the first game inside the Giant Center on Saturday, Feb. 6. Hershey has said it will allow a very limited number of fans to attend games, and that information can be found here.