HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced the signing of forward Kevin O’Neil to an American Hockey League contract for next season on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old played 53 games with the Bears ECHL affiliate the South Carolina Stingrays last season. O’Neil put up 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) with the team, tying for the lead in goals. O’Neil also finished third in points.

O’Neil earned ECHL Player of the Week recognition for March 27 to April 2 for accumulating six points (five goals, one assist) over three games.

The Latham, New York native appeared for two games with Hershey last season, making his AHL debut at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 27. The 5’11”, 180-pounder finished the year with a bang by earning his first AHL goal against Providence on Dec. 31.

O’Neil played three games with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL last season as well.

Prior to entering the ECHL, O’Neil played collegiate hockey with Yale University for four seasons before joining the University of Connecticut in 2021. His collegiate career produced 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists).

The Hershey Bears 2023-24 campaign will open on Oct.14 at GIANT Center as they begin defending their 12th Calder Cup title.