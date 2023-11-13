HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Hershey Bears was already a special night, but what happened on the ice was something everyone in attendance won’t forget.

The Nov. 12 game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms was “Hockey Fights Cancer Night.” During pregame warmups Bears players wore special Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys with lavender ribbons and trim, as well as an “I Fight For” patch on the front. Fans were also encouraged to wear lavender.

Scoring the Bears lone goal in the 4-1 loss was forward Ivan Miroshnichenko, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma last year.

The 19-year-old Russian received treatment in Germany and was later made a first round pick by the Washington Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Miroshnichenko went on to sign a three year entry-level deal with Washington, the NHL affiliate of the Bears. In 13 games he’s scored three goals and tallied four assists for Hershey.

The “Hockey Fights Cancer” jerseys worn by players in the pregame warmups were auctioned off after the game to support Hershey Bears Cares with beneficiaries that includes the Penn State Cancer Institute.