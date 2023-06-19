THOUSAND PALMS, Ca. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears are looking to claim their 12th Calder Cup on Monday night in Game Six of the Calder Cup Finals against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in California.

The Bears have the 3-2 series lead following the overtime winner on Saturday after losing the first two games of the finals on the road.

Last time out

The Bears had back-to-back overtime victories to take the series lead for the first time, coming back from an early 2-0 series deficit. It was scoreless heading into overtime in Saturday’s Game five and with less than ten minutes remaining in the extra period, Garrett Pilon shot the game-winner for Hershey.

Players to watch

Logan Day made diving saves leading up to Pilon’s goal in order to keep the puck in the Bears’ scoring territory on Saturday. Day has done well in the playoffs, posting three goals with ten assists for 13 points, tied with Joe Snively as the points leader.

Snively has been instrumental in this cup run as well, leading the Bears in assists with 11 while finding the back of the net twice.

Mason Morelli and Aliaksei Protas are leading the charge in scoring with five goals each.

For the Firebirds, Max McCormick is still well ahead of his teammates in goals with 12, but Kole Lind leads in points with 28 for seven goals and 21 assists.

Goalie Matchup

Both the Bears’ Hunter Shepard and the Firebirds’ Joey Daccord showed a good effort in Sunday’s matchup with neither allowing a goal in regulation. However, Daccord has been showing a bit of instability and he allowed Hershey to take the overtime win.

Daccord has a 2.22 goals against average with a 0.927 save percentage. Daccord’s record in the playoff is 14-10. For the Bears, Sheppard has a 2.14 goals against average with a 0.16 save percentage while boasting a 13-5 record.

The stats

The Bears enter into Game Six on a three-game win streak following a successful home ice stint. Hershey swept the home games with two overtime victories.

The Bears have a 13-5 record in the Calder Cup Playoffs with a total of 180 penalty minutes. They have allowed 40 goals in the cup run, scoring 49 of their own.

Coachella Valley is 14-10, having scored 82 goals and allowing 57. In total, the Firebirds have 222 penalty minutes.

Up Next

The Bears are back in California for tonight’s Game Six at Acrisure Arena with the first puck drop at 10 p.m. EST. Home ice has proven to be a huge advantage in this series, with the home team having won every game in the series so far.

For Bears fans, Hershey is hosting a potential cup-clinching watch party at the GIANT Center with the event starting at 9 p.m.