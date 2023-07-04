HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Washington Capitals announced the re-signing of Forward Riley Sutter to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

Sutter posted a career-best season during the Bears Calder Cup run. The 23-year-old scored 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) across 69 games. The fourth-line center was instrumental on penalty kills and in faceoffs.

Sutter earned the Dan Sernoffsky Memorial Award for Most Improved Player for his performance.

Sutter was an overtime hero in Game Three of the Calder Cup Finals, scoring the game-winning goal over the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Across 20 total playoff games, the Calgary, Alberta native accumulated six points with two goals and four assists.

In total, Sutter has played in 158 games with the Bears. During his tenure he has posted 33 points (8 goals, 25 assists).

The 6’4″, 211-pound forward played in the Western Hockey League with the Everett Silvertips in 204 games before joining the Bears. Sutter earned his club 137 points with 60 goals and 77 assists.

Sutter was chosen by the Washington Capitals 93rd overall in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft.