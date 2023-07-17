HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced Friday that they have re-signed defenseman Jake Massie and forward Matt Strome to American Hockey League contracts.

Massie has been signed to a two-year contract. The 26-year-old played in 36 regular season games for Hershey, putting up a career-high nine points (1 goal, 8 assists). The St. Lazare, Quebec native played in nine Calder Cup playoff games with the Bears, posting one assist.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In total, the University of Vermont alum has played in 99 AHL games, splitting his time with Springfield and Hershey. Massie has had 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in his AHL career.

Matt Strome is returning on a one-year contract following a season where he played in 34 games, grabbing five points (1 goal, 4 assists). The Mississauga, Ontario native has competed in a total of 125 AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Hershey.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Strome’s first Hershey goal came on March 15 of this year against Lehigh Valley.

The Bears open the 2023-24 season on Oct. 14 to begin defending the Calder Cup.