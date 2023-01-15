HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears honored one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White on Saturday night as they retired Chris Borque’s jersey number.

The Bears raised Borque’s #17 jersey into the rafters of the Giant Center, only the 8th Hershey player to ever have their number retired.

Borque played a total of nine seasons with Hershey and is the only person in the program’s history to win three Calder Cups as a player. In his near decade spent with the Bears, Borque played 604 regular season games, scoring 196 goals, and had 586 total points. He also appeared in 106 playoff games and his name is all over the team’s record book.

Hershey honored Borque before their game against the Springfield Thunderbirds and cruised to a 6-2 victory, marking the 500th professional career win for head coach Todd Nelson.