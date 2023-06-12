HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears have been unable to score a single goal in the Calder Cup Finals through their first two games at Coachella Valley, putting them down 2-0 in the series.

This unexpected showing broke the Bears’ perfect 6-0 road playoff record, which had them on pace for the franchise record for consecutive road wins.

What Happened

The first game of the series ended in a 5-0 loss for the Bears on Thursday. Coachella Valley’s five goals all came from different players. The Bears were down 2-0 entering the final period and the Firebirds lit up the scoreboard with three more goals for a dominating game one victory.

Bears goalie Hunter Shepard played the full game and allowed five goals on 27 shots. The Firebirds’ Daccord earned the shutout for his second of the playoffs after facing 25 shots from the Bears, but never let one past him.

The Boston, Massachusetts native repeated the effort on Saturday in game two, shutting out the Hershey Bears again, this time 4-0.

The Firebirds showed they are a full-team threat, with only one of Saturday’s goals coming from a player who scored in game one. The lone repeat scorer was Jesper Froden who earned his fourth goal of the playoffs.

The shots were 33-23 in favor of the Bears, but Hershey still was unable to beat Daccord. Shepard again played the whole game but was only able to provide 19 saves in the loss.

Prior to this series, Sheppard had only allowed more than two goals in only two of 14 playoff games.

Homecoming

The Bears are returning home for game three for the first time since May 31 and the crowd will be roaring for a goal.

It is crucial that Hershey finds the back of the net tomorrow night. If the Firebirds win, they will have the opportunity to take home the Calder Cup on Thursday.

Although Shepard has allowed nine games across two games, his performance alone cannot win games. It takes goals to win hockey games and the Bears have to find a way around Daccord and the Firebirds’ defense.

With big leaders like Mason Morelli and Aliaksei Protas, who are tied at five points apiece to lead the Bears in the playoffs, struggling in this series it may take those who have been relatively quiet to step up in order to make a comeback.

Hershey Hopefuls

Fans of the Bears can celebrate before the puck drops at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Party on the Plaza. The pre-game party will take place ahead of all three of the remaining home games at Giant Center. It kicks off at 3 p.m. and includes food, drinks, music, games, and more.

The Bears need to turn things around tomorrow night. It’s hard to come back from a 2-0 game deficit, especially when no goals have been scored, but it will be even harder if there is the added pressure of potential elimination on Thursday.