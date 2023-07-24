HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears announced the signing of forward Tyson Empey to an American Hockey League deal for the 2023-24 season.

The 28-year-old played in 16 games with the Tucson Roadrunners last season, posting three points (one goal, two assists). In total, Empey has played 79 career AHL games with Tucson for a total of 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).

Empey also played in 20 ECHL games with the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2022-23 season, putting up nine points (four goals, five assists) across 20 games.

The 6’2″, 205-pound forward has also spent time with Atlanta and Rapid City in the ECHL for 83 games, earning 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists).

The Swift Current, Saskatchewan native played collegiately with the State University of New York – Geneseo. There, his team earned three consecutive SUNYAC conference titles. In 92 appearances with the Knights, Empey accumulated 103 points (54 goals, 49 assists).

The Hershey Bears will open their season on Oct. 14 to begin defending their Calder Cup title.