Michigan Tech’s Colin Swoyer plays during an NCAA hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Big Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced the signing of defenseman Colin Swoyer from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

Last season with the Bears rival Swoyer played in 36 games and posted 11 points (one goal, 10 assists). It was his first full season in the AHL and the 25-year-old scored his lone goal on Feb. 3 against Springfield.

The right-hander entered the professional hockey world by inking a one-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins in March of 2022. He joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for what was left of the 2021-22 season and made his Calder Cup Playoff debut. There, he registered an assist against Springfield.

Swoyer played collegiate hockey for four seasons with Michigan Tech where the Hinsdale, Illinois native collected 72 points (14 goals, 58 assists). The right-handed defenseman earned Second Team All-Conference honors twice.

Swoyer and the reigning Calder Cup Champions the Hershey Bears will take the ice to start the 2023-24 season on Oct. 14 at the GIANT Center.