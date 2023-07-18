HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced the signing of Milwaukee Admirals forward Jimmy Huntington to an American Hockey League contract for next season on Tuesday.

With the Admirals last season Huntington played in 51 games, posting 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists) and led the team in plus/minus with +13. Milwaukee made it to the Western Conference Finals and the Laval, Quebec native contributed six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in the run.

During his entire time in the AHL, Huntington has put up a total of 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) with Milwaukee and Syracuse. Huntington played in 17 games in the ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears where he registered 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists).

The 6’0″, 200-pound player spent five seasons in the Quebec Major Junio Hockey League before joining the National Hockey League organization. With three teams Huntington produced 188 points (69 goals, 119 assists) across 290 games.

The Hershey Bears start their season on Oct. 14 in their run to defend their Calder Cup title.