Hershey Bears to host drive-thru Teddy Bear Toss

(Hershey, PA-January 7, 2021)-The Hershey Bears will host the GIANT Drive-Thru Teddy Bear Toss and Food Drive on Saturday, Jan. 23. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of GIANT Center.

“We have incredible fans who are so passionate about giving back to the community, so we are very pleased and excited to bring this event to life in a safe, drive-thru setting,” said vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. “The Teddy Bear Toss brings joy and happiness to so many, which is especially important during these challenging times. It is an honor for our organization to partner with our fans to help make a difference in the lives of those in our community as we approach our upcoming season.”

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to benefit local charities. Much like the normal Teddy Bear Toss, fans will be encouraged to toss their stuffed animals, this time out their car windows, to help bring smiles to local children.

The Bears are the world record holders for the Teddy Bear Toss, an event that traditionally takes place each December, and sees fans throw stuffed animals on the ice after the club’s first goal of the game. In 2019, the club collected 45,650 stuffed animals for local charities, and the event was featured on ESPN and news organizations across the globe.

The team has also partnered with GIANT to host a Food Drive in conjunction with the GIANT Drive-Thru Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items.

As the safety of our guests and team members remains top priority, guests will be required to wear face coverings – even while in their cars – maintain social distancing, and wherever possible, remain in their vehicle when depositing any donations. All team members will be required to wear face coverings and other necessary PPE, maintain social distancing, and frequently sanitize hands.