Palm Desert, Ca. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears were unable to get it done last night in California and will now square off in a winner-take-all matchup on Wednesday night in California against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Last time out

Game six on Monday night wasn’t pretty for Bears fans to watch.

The Bears got the early lead from Joe Snively before the Firebirds captain Max McCormick tied the game. Coachella Valley scored two more times in the first period for a two-goal lead. Hershey got within one quickly in the second period, courtesy of Beck Malenstyn’s fourth of the playoffs.

The Bears never saw the back of the net again as the Firebirds ran away with the game for an eventual 5-2 victory to tie the series at three games apiece. Kole Lind scored twice in the crucial match for Coachella Valley.

Hunter Shepard was pulled after Lind’s second goal. Zach Fucale replaced Shepard in net for the remainder of the night, stopping all six of the shots he faced. Shepard went 17-for-22 in the loss.

The stats

Home ice has proven essential in this series. Neither team has been able to win on their opponents home turf. With the final game being played in Coachella Valley, there will be plenty of the Firebirds fans in attendance to try to ensure this stat stays true all the way to the cup. It will be a difficult environment for the Bears.

With the loss on Monday, the Bears broke their three-game win streak and moved to 13-6 in the playoffs. Hershey has scored 51 goals while allowing 45 in their cup run.

The Firebirds are now 15-10 in the Calder Cup Playoffs, having allowed 59 goals, scoring 87.

Players to watch

Four different Firebirds scored in Game Six including John Hayden, Cameron Hughes, McCormick, and Lind, which showed Coachella Valley’s depth. They have a lot of playmakers they can rely on.

McCormick still leads them in goals with 13 with Lind closing the gap some at nine. Lind is still on top for points, now with 30.

Lind will definitely be one the Bears will have to watch as his confidence will be up following his strong performance Monday.

Mason Morelli and Aliaksei Protas lead Hershey with five goals each, but Logan Day and Joe Snively have been huge in the playoffs as well. Both have made crucial plays and goals when under pressure and they are leading the Bears in points tied at 14 each.

Goalie matchup

Hunter Sheppard had to get pulled on Monday, which is not something any team wants to have to do with their starter, especially not one that has been instrumental in a playoff run. It was a rough night for the Minnesota native.

Sheppard has a .910 save percentage with a 2.32 goals-against-average for the playoffs.

The Firebirds Joey Daccord is riding a .926 save percentage with a 2.21 goals-against-average. Daccord went 20-for-22 in Coachella Valley’s win, seeming to have recovered from his uneasiness on Hershey’s ice.

Up next

This is it. The last game of the Calder Cup Finals will be played on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST at Acrisure Arena in California. The 2023 Calder Cup Champion will be crowned.

This is the Bears and Firebirds last chance to prove who deserves the Cup.

This is the fourth time the Bears have played in a winner-take-all Game 7.

How to watch

The Hershey Bears are hosting a watch party at the GIANT center which will start at 9 p.m. and which is free to the public. FOX43 will be broadcasting the game.