HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears are one win away from the Calder Cup Finals and they have a chance to clinch a finals appearance on home ice.

If the Hershey Bears take the game against the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night at the Giant Center, they’ll reach the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2016. The Bears currently lead the series 3-1 over the Americans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Bears have won the last three matchups of the Calder Cup Playoffs series heading into game five.

Last game

On Monday, the Bears took game four over Rochester 4-2. The Bears went into the third period down 2-0 when Lucas Johansen scored his second of the playoffs to put the Bears back in the game. Just over two minutes later, Connor McMichael tied up the score for Hershey.

Mason Morelli gave the Bears the lead at 15:27 and sealed their win with an empty-net goal.

It was the third time during their playoff run that the chocolate and white came back from a deficit entering the third period.

Goaltending

In game four, Hunter Shepard posted 20 saves for the Bears. Americans goalie Malcom Subban went 32-for-35 in the game four loss for his team.

Notes for attendees

The puck drops at 7 p.m. and all fans who attend the game will receive a Hersheypark ticket.

If the Bears are unable to punch their ticket to the finals tomorrow night the two oldest AHL teams will head back to New York for game six on June 2 for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.