HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Cubs kick off their second season in the Midstate with tryouts this summer. The team owned by legendary hockey family the Boudreaus looks for consistency and improved competition in its second season.

The Cubs compete in the USPHL, a junior hockey league designed to create opportunities for hockey players after high school but before college opportunities.

For most players, their hockey career will not end up in the professional leagues, but this level of hockey does prepare them for whatever is next. Most will continue to play in college for a varsity or club team; the best on this team will take their shot at the East Coast Hockey League or some overseas professional leagues.

The instruction provided by the Cubs is often the first time these young hockey players are held to a pro-like standard.

The Hershey Cubs will begin play in the USPHL in mid-September. For more information, you can go to the team’s website by clicking here.