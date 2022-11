HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey field hockey team won their opening game in Class 2A state tournament against Radnor 3-0 at home Tuesday night.

Hershey’s Grace Allery Joyce Tao and Ampi Marzan tallied goals in the win.

The Trojans will now meet Villa Maria Academy in the PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinals, who knocked off Manheim Central in the first round.